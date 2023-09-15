Kings convert Folsom native Jordan Ford to two-way contract

The Kings announced Friday that guard Jordan Ford's training camp contract has been converted to a two-way deal.

Ford, 25 and a native of Folsom, Calif., signed a training camp deal with Sacramento on Wednesday, but now gets an improved shot at playing for his hometown team.

The Kings still are in search of a third point guard for the upcoming 2023-24 NBA season following Matthew Dellavedova's exit to Melbourne United in Australia earlier this offseason.

Ford averaged 14.7 points, 4.8 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 26.1 minutes per game last season with the Stockton Kings, Sacramento's G-League affiliate. His shot an impressive 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from 3-point range and 81 percent from the free-throw line.

He also played for the Kings' 2023 summer league team, averaging 16.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.0 steals in four games, all starts.

Ford fills in the third and final two-way slot the Kings had after they waived center Neemias Queta on Tuesday.

The other two two-way players are second-year guard Keon Ellis and rookie wing Jalen Slawson.