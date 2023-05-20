Trending
Matthew Dellavedova exits Kings, returns to Melbourne United

By Sanjesh Singh

Delly is returning to Down Under.

Matthew Dellavedova is returning to Melbourne United of the National Basketball League in Australia on a two-year deal, the league announced on Tuesday, ending his short stint with the Kings.

The Australian native spent the entire 2021-22 season with Melbourne before signing a minimum deal with Sacramento for the 2022-23 NBA season, featuring in 32 games before being unavailable in the playoffs due to undergoing finger surgery.

“I’m really excited to be coming back to Melbourne United,” Dellavedova said in a release. “I want to come back and win a Championship here. It’s a great club that has a really strong culture and I’m happy to be back a part of it.

“I had a lot of fun the year I was here. There’s excitement about getting to play with a lot of those same guys we had success with a year ago. It was a great group of guys, some I knew and some I grew close with.”

Besides bestowing a vital locker room presence for a young Kings team that ended their 17-year playoff drought this past season. The 32-year-old primarily played emergency minutes for Sacramento, averaging 6.7 per contest and posting 1.5 points and 1.3 assists on a 34/33/57 shooting split.

A nine-year veteran, Dellavedova’s biggest achievement in the NBA came in 2016 when he helped the Cleveland Cavaliers win their first ever championship on a squad led by LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love.

