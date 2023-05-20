Matthew Dellavedova exits Kings, returns to Melbourne United

Delly is returning to Down Under.

Matthew Dellavedova is returning to Melbourne United of the National Basketball League in Australia on a two-year deal, the league announced on Tuesday, ending his short stint with the Kings.

He's back 🔵



Matthew Dellavedova has returned to Melbourne United on a two-year deal 👏



Read more: https://t.co/HzD9w15LB6 pic.twitter.com/UfNoqN96yN — NBL (@NBL) May 16, 2023

The Australian native spent the entire 2021-22 season with Melbourne before signing a minimum deal with Sacramento for the 2022-23 NBA season, featuring in 32 games before being unavailable in the playoffs due to undergoing finger surgery.

“I’m really excited to be coming back to Melbourne United,” Dellavedova said in a release. “I want to come back and win a Championship here. It’s a great club that has a really strong culture and I’m happy to be back a part of it.

“I had a lot of fun the year I was here. There’s excitement about getting to play with a lot of those same guys we had success with a year ago. It was a great group of guys, some I knew and some I grew close with.”

Besides bestowing a vital locker room presence for a young Kings team that ended their 17-year playoff drought this past season. The 32-year-old primarily played emergency minutes for Sacramento, averaging 6.7 per contest and posting 1.5 points and 1.3 assists on a 34/33/57 shooting split.

A nine-year veteran, Dellavedova’s biggest achievement in the NBA came in 2016 when he helped the Cleveland Cavaliers win their first ever championship on a squad led by LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love.