Kings sign Folsom native Jordan Ford to training camp contract

Jordan Ford is one step closer to fulfilling his dreams of playing for his hometown team.

The Kings on Tuesday announced that they signed Ford, who grew up about 25 miles east of Sacramento in Folsom, Calif., to a training camp deal.

As Sacramento scouts its third point guard spot for the 2023-24 NBA season, Ford will have an opportunity to showcase his talent and prove he belongs on the squad he grew up rooting for.

Last season with Sacramento's G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings, the 25-year-old averaged 14.7 points on 50.1-percent shooting from the field and 40.4 percent from 3-point range, adding 2.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 32 games. Ford was invited to play with the Kings for the 2023 Summer League where he shined in flashes, averaging 16.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.0 steals in the Las Vegas tournament.

Ford was appreciative of the opportunity this summer.

"It's a great opportunity," Ford said after the Kings' victory over the Golden State Warriors in the first game of the California Classic at Golden 1 Center (h/t FOX40's Sean Cunningham). "For those that don't know, I'm from Sacramento, the area, so just to come full circle and end up back here in my hometown and get an opportunity to play here in summer league with guys that are on the roster, it's been great and I'm looking forward to the rest of summer league."

Now, he hopes to wear a Sacramento Kings jersey for longer than just the summer.

After the Kings made a series of roster moves Tuesday, including waiving centers Neemias Queta and Nerlens Noel, they have one full roster spot open and one two-way spot open.

NBA teams can carry 21 players for training camp, which begins Oct. 2. The Kings currently are at 17.