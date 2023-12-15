Report: Raptors expected to seek Murray in potential Kings trade

After a magical 2022-23 NBA season, the Kings brought back most of the same players to continue to build upon their newfound success.

But Sacramento recently has been tied to several trade rumors this season, in which many include Toronto Raptors stars Pascal Siakam & OG Anunoby. While it's all speculation for now, Yahoo Sports NBA reporter Jake Fischer detailed what Toronto could ask for in a potential trade with Sacramento.

"For Sacramento to do business with Toronto, the Raptors are expected to seek sweet-shooting Keegan Murray in exchange for either of their talented forwards," Fischer reported Friday.

That seems unlikely for the Kings who, all offseason, raved about the second-year forward and how critical his growth would be to their success this season.

Sacramento selected Murray with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. In 80 games through his first NBA campaign, he averaged 12.2 points on 45.3 percent shooting from the field and 41.1 percent from 3-point range, adding 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 29.8 minutes.

Murray broke the NBA rookie 3-point record, was named to the 2022-23 All-NBA Rookie First Team and played a major role in Sacramento making its first playoff appearance since 2006.

His Year 2 jump has been a focal point for Sacramento as it yearns to go from good to great around its All-NBA duo in De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. Those three -- Fox, Sabonis and Murray -- seem to be the only Kings players who are excluded from any trade talks. Everyone else likely is fair game.

Along those lines, Fischer reported, citing league sources, that Kings third-year guard Davion Mitchell is "considered a strong trade candidate" with the Kings as the 25-year-old has fallen out of the rotation this season.

In addition to Siakam and Anunoby, the Kings also are looking elsewhere to pick up more midseason talent. Fischer stated they have been mentioned as "one team to monitor in Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine's ongoing trade discussions.

Also, a general manager told Fischer that the Utah Jazz would be "willing to listen" to inquiries about All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen. Fischer cited three suitors for the Finnish player -- the Kings, Atlanta Hawks and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Again, this is all speculation for now. But sitting in fifth place in the West with a 14-9 record and championship aspirations -- there's no question that the Kings will do what it takes to take things up a notch this season.