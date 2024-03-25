Sabonis makes NBA history with double-double in Kings-76ers

He might not be an All-Star, but Kings center Domantas Sabonis now stands alone in NBA history.

With 11 points and 10 rebounds in the third quarter of Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Golden 1 Center, the Kings center has the longest double-double streak since the NBA/ABA merger in 1976-77.

Domas sets the NBA single-season double-double streak record 👑 pic.twitter.com/YrEAzGN5EL — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) March 26, 2024

Sabonis recorded his 54th consecutive double-double Saturday and his 67th of the 2023-24 NBA season.

The 27-year-old leads the league in triple-doubles (24), double-doubles (67) and rebounds (13.7 per game) this season.

In Sacramento's thrilling 109-107 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday, Sabonis' 53rd consecutive double-double tied Kevin Love's 53-game run from 2010-11.

Only four players in NBA history have a longer streak than Sabonis: Wilt Chamberlain (7x), Elvin Hayes (2x), Elgin Baylor and Walt Bellamy.

Sabonis, who has played in all 71 of Sacramento’s games this season, can extend his streak to 65 games, which would give him the ninth-longest run of all time, trailing only Chamberlain, Bellamy and Baylor.

This season, Sabonis is averaging 20 points on 60.8 percent shooting, with 13.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists -- putting him on pace to join Chamberlain (1967-68) as the only players to average 20/13/8 for an entire season.