Report: Kings' Fox has ‘serious interest' joining Team USA for Olympics

After losing in the FIBA World Cup semifinals on Friday, the Team USA men's basketball team is turning its focus to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

One Kings star reportedly could be joining Team USA in its pursuit of the gold medal.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday, citing sources, that Sacramento guard De'Aaron Fox has "serious interest" in committing to playing for coach Steve Kerr at the Olympics next summer.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James reportedly has called multiple stars to recruit them to play for Team USA in Paris, including Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum and Draymond Green. All of those players are prepared to commit.

Charania also reported Devin Booker, Damian Lillard and Kyrie Irving have "serious interest" in playing, just like Fox.

Fox is coming off a career-best season, averaging 25.0 points per game and shooting a career-high 51.2 percent from the field. He was named an All-Star for the first time and was selected to the All-NBA third team.

The inaugural NBA Clutch Player of the Year previously has been involved with USA Basketball.

Fox shockingly left Team USA ahead of the 2019 FIBA World Cup without a known reason, but it was likely to prepare for the upcoming NBA season. Plus, he might not have made the final 12-man roster that had plenty of depth at guard.

Several years later, Fox is an All-Star and has proven himself to be one of the fastest, most elusive finishers in the game. He shouldn't have much trouble helping Team USA win a gold medal next year, if he chooses to commit.

Fox would have an opportunity to become the first Kings player to win an Olympic gold medal since Demarcus Cousins in 2016.