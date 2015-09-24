CSN California Announces 2015-16 Season Coverage of Sacramento Kings

CSN California to Televise 80 Regular-Season Games, One Preseason Game

Complete Game Analysis Leading up to and Following the Game on “Kings Pregame Live” and “Kings Postgame Live”

Live Kings Games, “Kings Pregame Live” and “Kings Postgame Live” Streamed on CSNBayArea.com and via NBC Sports Live Extra App

Former Kings Star and 15-Year NBA Veteran Doug Christie Joins Network as Analyst on “Kings Pregame Live” and “Kings Postgame Live”

CSN California Names James Ham “Kings Insider”

“SportsNet Central,” “SportsTalk Live,” and “Kings Central” to Provide In-Depth Kings and NBA News and Analysis All Season Long

CSNBayArea.com to Feature Extensive Season-Long Coverage and Analysis in “KingsTalk” Section Plus Region’s Most Extensive Online Video Archive, Special Web-Exclusive Shows, and More

“Kings Pregame Live” and “Kings Postgame Live” Originating from Sleep Train Arena For Nine #FlashbackFriday Home Games and “Authentic Fan Friday”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (September 24, 2015) – CSN California (@CSNAuthentic), the home of “Authentic Bay Area Sports,” announced today its coverage of the Sacramento Kings for the 2015-16 season, which includes 81 games (80 regular season, one preseason); extensive game day coverage with Kings Pregame Live and Kings Postgame Live; Kings games, Kings Pregame Live and Kings Postgame Live steamed live on CSNBayArea.com and via the NBC Sports Live Extra app; season-long, comprehensive Kings and NBA news, analysis, and insider reports on SportsNet Central, SportsTalk Live, and Kings Central; and in-depth 24/7 online coverage on CSNBayArea.com’s “KingsTalk” page. In addition, popular Kings alumnus and 15-year NBA veteran Doug Christie joins CSN California as an analyst for Kings Pregame Live and Kings Postgame Live, and James Ham has been named the network’s new “Kings Insider.”

The 2015-16 Kings regular season on CSN California gets underway on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. when the Kings host the Los Angeles Clippers (coverage starts on Kings Pregame Live at 6:30 p.m.). The network will air the Kings’ final regular season game at Sleep Train Arena versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m. (coverage starts on Kings Pregame Live from Sleep Train Arena at 7 p.m.).

CSN California will air the Kings-Boston Celtics game from Mexico City Arena on Thursday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. The Kings and Celtics will travel to Mexico as part of the NBA Global Games 2015.

Calling all the action for Kings games on CSN California will be the veteran announcing team of Grant Napear (@GrantNapearshow) and Jerry Reynolds, along with sideline reporter Kayte Christensen (@kayte_c).

In addition to the 80 regular-season games, CSN California will televise one preseason game on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. as the Kings host the San Antonio Spurs.

CSN California’s 2015-16 Kings telecast schedule is as follows:

DATE DAY VS/AT OPPONENT TIME Thursday 10/8 vs San Antonio Spurs (Preseason) 7:00 PM Wednesday 10/28 vs Los Angeles Clippers 7:00 PM * Friday 10/30 vs Los Angeles Lakers 7:00 PM Saturday 10/31 at Los Angeles Clippers 7:30 PM Tuesday 11/3 vs Memphis Grizzlies 7:00 PM Wednesday 11/4 at Phoenix Suns 6:00 PM * Friday 11/6 vs Houston Rockets 7:30 PM Saturday 11/7 vs Golden State Warriors 7:00 PM Monday 11/9 vs San Antonio Spurs 7:00 PM Wednesday 11/11 vs Detroit Pistons 7:00 PM * Friday 11/13 vs Brooklyn Nets 7:00 PM Sunday 11/15 vs Toronto Raptors 6:00 PM Wednesday 11/18 at Atlanta Hawks 5:00 PM Thursday 11/19 at Miami Heat 4:30 PM Saturday 11/21 at Orlando Magic 2:00 PM Monday 11/23 at Charlotte Hornets 4:00 PM Wednesday 11/25 at Milwaukee Bucks 5:00 PM * Friday 11/27 vs Minnesota Timberwolves 7:00 PM Saturday 11/28 at Golden State Warriors 7:30 PM Monday 11/30 vs Dallas Mavericks 7:00 PM Thursday 12/3 vs Boston Celtics from Mexico City Arena 7:00 PM Saturday 12/5 at Houston Rockets 5:00 PM Sunday 12/6 at Oklahoma City Thunder 4:00 PM Tuesday 12/8 vs Utah Jazz 7:00 PM Tuesday 12/15 vs Houston Rockets 7:00 PM Friday 12/18 at Minnesota Timberwolves 5:00 PM Sunday 12/20 at Toronto Raptors 3:00 PM Monday 12/21 at Washington Wizards 4:00 PM Wednesday 12/23 at Indiana Pacers 4:00 PM Sunday 12/27 vs Portland Trail Blazers 6:00 PM Monday 12/28 at Golden State Warriors 7:30 PM Wednesday 12/30 vs Philadelphia 76ers 7:00 PM Saturday 1/2 vs Phoenix Suns 2:00 PM Monday 1/4 at Oklahoma City Thunder 5:00 PM Tuesday 1/5 at Dallas Mavericks 5:30 PM Saturday 1/9 vs Golden State Warriors 7:00 PM Wednesday 1/13 vs New Orleans Pelicans 7:00 PM Thursday 1/14 at Utah Jazz 6:00 PM Saturday 1/16 at Los Angeles Clippers 7:30 PM Wednesday 1/20 at Los Angeles Lakers 7:30 PM Thursday 1/21 vs Atlanta Hawks 7:00 PM Saturday 1/23 vs Indiana Pacers 7:30 PM Monday 1/25 vs Charlotte Hornets 7:00 PM Tuesday 1/26 at Portland Trail Blazers 7:00 PM Thursday 1/28 at New Orleans Pelicans 5:00 PM Saturday 1/30 at Memphis Grizzlies 5:00 PM Monday 2/1 vs Milwaukee Bucks 7:00 PM Wednesday 2/3 vs Chicago Bulls 7:00 PM Friday 2/5 at Brooklyn Nets 4:30 PM Sunday 2/7 at Boston Celtics 10:00 AM Monday 2/8 at Cleveland Cavaliers 4:00 PM Wednesday 2/10 at Philadelphia 76ers 4:00 PM * Friday 2/19 vs Denver Nuggets 7:00 PM Tuesday 2/23 at Denver Nuggets 6:00 PM Wednesday 2/24 vs San Antonio Spurs 7:30 PM * Friday 2/26 vs Los Angeles Clippers 7:00 PM Monday 2/29 vs Oklahoma City Thunder 7:00 PM Wednesday 3/2 at Memphis Grizzlies 5:00 PM Thursday 3/3 at Dallas Mavericks 5:30 PM Saturday 3/5 at San Antonio Spurs 5:30 PM Monday 3/7 at New Orleans Pelicans 5:00 PM Wednesday 3/9 vs Cleveland Cavaliers 7:00 PM * Friday 3/11 vs Orlando Magic 7:00 PM Sunday 3/13 vs Utah Jazz 3:00 PM Tuesday 3/15 at Los Angeles Lakers 7:30 PM Wednesday 3/16 vs New Orleans Pelicans 7:00 PM Friday 3/18 at Detroit Pistons 4:30 PM Sunday 3/20 at New York Knicks 4:30 PM Monday 3/21 at Chicago Bulls 5:00 PM Wednesday 3/23 at Minnesota Timberwolves 5:00 PM * Friday 3/25 vs Phoenix Suns 7:00 PM Sunday 3/27 vs Dallas Mavericks 3:00 PM Monday 3/28 at Portland Trail Blazers 7:00 PM Wednesday 3/30 vs Washington Wizards 7:00 PM * Friday 4/1 vs Miami Heat 7:00 PM Saturday 4/2 at Denver Nuggets 6:00 PM Tuesday 4/5 vs Portland Trail Blazers 7:00 PM Thursday 4/7 vs Minnesota Timberwolves 7:00 PM Saturday 4/9 vs Oklahoma City Thunder 7:30 PM Monday 4/11 at Phoenix Suns 7:00 PM Wednesday 4/13 at Houston Rockets 5:00 PM

Schedule as of 9/21/15; Dates and times subject to change

81 games (80 regular season, one preseason)

* Kings Pregame Live, Kings Postgame Live from Sleep Train Arena

as part of #FlashbackFriday & Authentic Fan Friday

For approximately 24 hours following each game, CSN California’s Kings telecasts will be available on XFINITY On Demand. Note: CSN California/Kings On Demand is available only in the Kings’ broadcast territory.

Kings coverage streamed live via CSNBayArea.com, NBC Sports Live Extra App – CSN California will offer live streams of its Kings 2015-16 regular-season schedule to CSN subscribers, along with its game-day shows Kings Pregame Live and Kings Postgame Live, via CSNBayArea.com and the NBC Sports Live Extra app. The live-streaming service will be available at no additional cost to authenticated CSN California subscribers on mobile, tablet and desktop devices. Authenticated subscribers will have the ability to access games when traveling outside of their region, provided they are within the U.S. The service is provided as an added value and available to all video distributors of CSN California.

CSN California’s live Kings coverage will be accessible through the Live Extra video player on CSNBayArea.com, or via the NBC Sports Live Extra app for mobile devices and tablets, which can be downloaded from the App Store for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch, and on select Android handset and tablet devices within Google Play. For more information about the network’s streaming service, visit: http://www.csnbayarea.com/page/live-extra-faq .

Kings Pregame Live, Kings Postgame Live – In addition to live game coverage, CSN California delivers comprehensive pre- and postgame analysis. Prior to the game, fans can catch the latest team developments, interviews with players and coaches and game previews on Kings Pregame Live. Immediately following the game, Kings Postgame Live will give viewers an in-depth game breakdown with stats and highlights, locker room interviews, and a preview of the next game. Kings Pregame Live and Kings Postgame Live are anchored by Guy Haberman (@GuyHaberman), along with former Kings teammates Doug Christie and Bobby Jackson (@TheBobbyJackson) providing expert analysis.

As part of the Kings #FlashbackFriday celebration, in which the team will wear the “baby blue” retro jerseys, Kings Pregame Live and Kings Postgame Live will originate from Sleep Train Arena for the nine Friday home games of the regular season.

Kings Insider James Ham – James Ham (@James_Ham) has joined CSN California/CSNBayArea.com as the network’s Kings Insider. In his new role, Ham will provide coverage of the Kings across the network’s growing list of multiplatform outlets, including CSNBayArea.com’s “KingsTalk” section and on-air for SportsNet Central, SportsTalk Live, Kings Pregame Live, Kings Postgame Live and other NBA related programming.

Ham, a Northern California native, is starting his sixth year on the Kings beat. He comes to CSN from Cowbell Kingdom (2010-2015), part of the ESPN TrueHoop Network, where he was the senior editor and provided news and analysis, and interviews with players, coaches and Kings alumni on the Cowbell Kingdom Podcast. Additionally, he was a contributor to ESPN.com, covered the Kings as a beat writer for NBA.com for three seasons, and is one of the producers behind the award-winning, independent documentary film "Small Market, Big Heart.” A graduate of the University of California at Davis, Ham makes his home in the Sierra Foothills with his wife and two sons.

SportsNet Central presented by Toyota (6 p.m.) & Hyundai (10:30 p.m.) – During the 2015-16 NBA season, tune into SportsNet Central (@SNCAuthentic) on CSN Bay Area for in-depth, comprehensive news coverage on the Kings and the NBA, interviews with players and coaches, expert analysis, breaking local and national news, up-to-the-minute scores, the best local video highlights and daily insider reports. Anchored by Dave Feldman (@FeldyCSN) and Ahmed Fareed (@AhmedFareedCSN), SportsNet Central is the place for local fans to turn seven nights a week with half-hour newscasts at 6 p.m., 10:30 p.m. and midnight.

SportsTalk Live presented by Comcast Business Edge – Hosted by veteran Bay Area sports announcer Jim Kozimor (@CSNKoz), SportsTalk Live (@CSNSTL) – airing Monday-Friday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on CSN Bay Area – is a live, hour-long sports talk show featuring opinionated commentary, in-depth analysis and lively debate on the day’s trending sports stories. Throughout the 2015-16 NBA season, SportsTalk Live will feature NBA experts and a number of special guests from the Kings.

But Seriously – a special segment within SportsTalk Live examining provocative and compelling issues in the world of sports, on and off the field – airs each Tuesday and Thursday and features Senior Insider Ray Ratto (@RattoCSN) and Bay Area News Group/San Jose Mercury News sports columnist Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami). Hosted by Kozimor, But Seriously is an extended, serious, and skeptical look at bigger and broader issues in the sports world, connecting them to U.S. and world politics, culture, and society. But Seriously will look beyond today's game to tomorrow's impact.

Kings Central – Each month of the 2015-16 season, Kings Central – a monthly half-hour magazine-style show – will give fans an inside look at the Kings both on and off the court. Hosted by Kayte Christensen, Kings Central will feature interviews with players, coaches and members of the front office, behind-the-scenes footage, exciting game highlights, and more. Visit CSNBayArea.com for air dates and times.

CSNBayArea.com – CSNBayArea.com delivers complete Kings and NBA coverage and showcases Insiders James Ham and Ray Ratto on the site’s “KingsTalk” section, the latest team and player news, insightful analysis and breakdown, daily insider reports, special web-exclusive videos, and commentator blogs. CSNBayArea.com is the most extensive local source for exclusive online video, player and coach interviews, press conferences, and content from CSN’s SportsNet Central and SportsTalk Live, which offer news and analysis from the region’s most informed local lineup of award-winning reporters, analysts, and personalities. Additionally, CSNBayArea.com will utilize NBC Sports’ “ProBasketballTalk” for nationally-based NBA content. Fans can also follow the network’s Kings coverage on Twitter at @CSNKings and join the conversation by using #KingsTalk.

Authentic Fan Friday – CSN California brings back the popular Authentic Fan Friday at Sleep Train Arena for every Friday home game during the regular season. Fans sitting in “Authentic Fan” section 218 will receive a collector’s edition cheer card, free CSN giveaways, and will also have the chance to be seen on the CSN telecast. Visit CSNBayArea.com for more information.

