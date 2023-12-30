What Duarte enjoys most about playing in front of Kings fans 

It didn't take long for Chris Duarte to become enamored with the incredible passion Kings fans famously bring to their raucous home-court atmosphere night in and night out.

During an interview on NBC Sports California's "Kings Central," Duarte explained to Morgan Ragan how that intensity from the fans fuels the team while detailing what makes Sacramento such a special place to play.

"Me and [Domantas Sabonis] sit on the bench, and we talk about it sometimes, these fans, man, these fans are great," Duarte told Ragan. "They cheer on every play, every play. It could be a crossover, a three, an assist, a rebound, a block, like they're always into the game. So that's great to see, it's a great feeling. That gives us even more juice because we know they care. So we're like 'We got to get this one for the fans.' " This fanbase, they love when they see somebody playing hard. That gives you even more juice, I just love the energy."

Sacramento has gained national notoriety for their innovative postgame celebration, with the "Kings Victory Beam" becoming a staple in the recent resurgence of the franchise. Duarte revealed that not only do the players enjoy the beam lighting, but his wife also relishes every opportunity to see the purple tower of light dominate the Sacramento skyline.

"It's been great. Every time we light the beam, it's good," Duarte said. "I don't know if you follow my wife, but every time we light the beam, the first thing she does is she walks outside and takes a picture of the light … she's been doing it since she got here."

Duarte has appeared in 27 games for the Kings during the 2023-24 season, now in his third year in the league after being selected No. 13 overall in the 2021 NBA draft.

The Kings have certainly felt the support from their home fans this season, posting an impressive 11-5 record at home compared to just 7-7 on the road.