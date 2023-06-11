Report: Beloved ex-King Jackson to join 76ers coaching staff

The Kings organization -- and fanbase -- reportedly will say goodbye to a Sacramento great this summer.

Former Kings guard and G-League head coach Bobby Jackson reportedly is joining Nick Nurse's coaching staff as an assistant with the Philadelphia 76ers, a league source confirmed to The Philadelphia Inquirer. NBA insider Marc Stein first reported the news Sunday morning.

Jackson played 12 seasons in the NBA, six with the Kings. In the 2002-03 season, his third with Sacramento, Jackson averaged a career-best 15.2 points on 46.4-percent shooting from the field and 37.9 percent from 3-point range, along with 3.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals in 28.4 minutes played off the bench. The showing earned him the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year Award.

He played five consecutive years in the 916 before being traded to the Memphis Grizzlies and then playing on a number of other teams afterward. In 2008, he returned to Sacramento and retired a King.

"Action Jackson" became an easy fan favorite in Sacramento and his post-playing career remained close to the organization. He became an assistant coach for the Kings in 2011 under former coach Paul Westphal.

Jackson spent the last two seasons as head coach of the Stockton Kings, Sacramento's G-League affiliate, compiling a combined 40-25 record and leading the team to first place last season.

NBC Sports California broadcaster Mark Jones congratulated Jackson on the new gig.

Congrats to @SacramentoKings great Bobby Jackson who will be joining the @sixers coaching staff. Jackson did a wonderful job coaching the Stockton Kings in the G League last season. He’s always been a tremendous resource for the Kings organization. pic.twitter.com/Xxhn60tV06 — MarkJonesESPN (@MarkJonesESPN) June 11, 2023

Philadelphia hired Nurse on June 13 after he was released by the Toronto Raptors on April 21. Nurse replaces Doc Rivers, who was fired on May 16 for failing to advance the Sixers beyond the second round in each of his three seasons.

It feels like the end of an era in Sacramento, but if history repeats itself, Jackson's potential return to Sacramento in the future doesn't seem that far out of reach.