Raptors, Pacers reportedly in ‘active' Siakam trade talks

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 22: Pascal Siakam #43 of the Toronto Raptors dribbles the ball while being guarded by Myles Turner #33 of the Indiana Pacers in the third quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on November 22, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Pascal Siakam could be headed to Indiana.

The Toronto Raptors and Pacers are discussing a blockbuster trade that would send Siakam to Indiana, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Tuesday, citing sources.

Developing: The Raptors and Pacers are in active talks on a trade centered on two-time All-Star Pascal Siakam for package that includes three first-round picks, league sources say.



Full details at @TheAthletic with @sam_amick: https://t.co/o925VL5r3g — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 17, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The potential package Indiana would send back includes Bruce Brown Jr., three first-round draft picks and additional salary fillers, Charania added.

The report said Toronto and Indiana are "far along in the process" after already making several back-and-forth proposals.

Indiana would need to send an extra $8.2 million of salary to absorb Siakam's contract, so players like Obi Toppin, Jalen Smith and Isaiah Jackson could be headed to Toronto.

Along with Indiana, the Kings and Warriors reportedly have interest in the soon-to-be 30-year-old forward. However, Siakam reportedly doesn't view the Kings as a long-term fit. Charania named the Dallas Mavericks as another potential suitor.

Siakam, a two-time NBA All-Star, is in the final year of a contract that will see him earn $38 million this season. So, whichever team trades for him could lose him to free agency in the offseason.

Toronto already has traded one of its high-caliber players this season when OG Anunoby went to the New York Knicks for R.J. Barrett and Immanuel Quickley.

The Raptors currently are 15-25 in Darko Rajakovic's first season as head coach, with Indiana trending upwards at 23-17 amid Tyrese Haliburton's breakout campaign.

The NBA trade deadline is on Thursday, Feb. 8.