LeBron James hits sublime 360 layup in Lakers-Rockets

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 02: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers takes a shot against Alperen Sengun #28 and Jabari Smith Jr. #10 of the Houston Rockets in the first half at Crypto.com Arena on December 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

LeBron James continues to defy logic in Year 21.

His resume of incredible plays is already ridiculously deep, but then he surprises the NBA world yet again despite getting ready to turn 39 years old soon.

During the Los Angeles Lakers' home game versus the Houston Rockets on Saturday, James penned another sublime play into his resume.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Up 58-43 in the second quarter, James somehow spun into a 360 layup along the baseline with Tari Eason and Jeff Green draped all over him.

LeBron goes baseline into the 360 LAYUP 🤯



Lakers-Rockets | Live on the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/dDpew0TWgp pic.twitter.com/M0b7P0vi6F — NBA (@NBA) December 3, 2023

The shocked reactions from Christian Wood, Jaxson Hayes and more on the Lakers bench said it all.

James posted 14 points, three rebounds and three assists at halftime as Los Angeles led Houston 60-44. Anthony Davis added 16 points, with Austin Reaves also in double-digit point totals off the bench.

But it's James who continues to dominate headlines in Year 21, where he's averaging 24.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.4 steals on a 56/40/70 shooting split.

The league's all-time leading scorer -- and recently the new all-time minutes leader -- just keeps heads spinning.