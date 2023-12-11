Lakers will hang ‘unique' banner for In-Season Tournament championship

Crypto.com Arena is officially getting a new championship banner.

The Los Angeles Lakers are adding a banner inside their home arena for winning the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament, the team announced on Monday.

The Lakers said it will be a "unique, add-a-year" banner specifically for IST titles. So should Los Angeles win the tournament again in the future, that championship year would be added to the original banner rather than a second one being hung.

The new banner will be unveiled ahead of Los Angeles' game against the New York Knicks on Monday, Dec. 18.

Lakers Nation, join us in celebrating our undefeated run to the inaugural In-Season Tournament Championship 🏆 pic.twitter.com/nfjz8308Nr — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 11, 2023

The Lakers won all seven of their IST games, capped by a 123-109 victory over the Indiana Pacers in the championship game on Saturday in Las Vegas. Los Angeles was awarded the first ever NBA Cup trophy, while each player received $500K in prize money.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis were each named to the All-Tournament First Team, while James took home tournament MVP honors.