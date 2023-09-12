Kevin Porter Jr. broke bone in girlfriend's neck, choked her in NYC hotel attack: ADA

What to Know Houston Rockets player Kevin Porter Jr. allegedly carried out a disturbing attack at a New York City hotel against his girlfriend, who suffered a fractured bone in her neck while she was being choked, according to prosecutors.

There are disturbing new details regarding the attack Houston Rockets player Kevin Porter Jr. allegedly carried out at a New York City hotel against his girlfriend, who suffered a fractured bone in her neck while she was being choked, according to prosecutors.

Porter, 23, is charged with felony assault and strangulation in connection with the incident early Monday at the Millennium Hilton near the United Nations in midtown Manhattan. Prosecutors said he didn’t stop until his girlfriend ran out into the hallway covered in blood, where she was found by hotel staff.

Porter was not required to enter a plea during his brief court appearance. He was charged with second- and third-degree assault, as well as second-degree strangulation.

The alleged incident began after the pair had been out in the city. She returned to the room and went to bed, but Porter got locked out, sources said, and the altercation escalated from there. According to the bail application read during the arraignment Tuesday, Porter repeatedly punched the woman in the face and body, leading to a deep "inches-long" cut to her right eye.

He then wrapped his hands around her neck and started strangling her, the court documents read, which fractured a vertebrae in her neck. The girlfriend was taken to the hospital with at least one broken bone and bruising, law enforcement officials told NBC New York. She was released from the hospital Monday night, according to a source close to the matter.

During arraignment, prosecutors requested Porter be held on $100,000 bond. Attorney information for the NBA player was not immediately clear. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 16.

In a statement on Monday, the Rockets said that they were "in the process of gathering information surrounding the matter," and added they had no further comment. The team did not respond to multiple requests for comment on Tuesday.

The NBA said they were aware of the reports and were "in the process of gathering more information."

The victim's sister reportedly went on Instagram and threatened to hurt Porter for the alleged beatdown in an expletive-laced message.

"If you thing you gone touch my sister & not get touch. Count ya f-----g days. Better hope and pray you'll be able to ever walk again let alone dribble," the Instagram post read. "Don't show up to that crib. We gone do it to you."

An investigation is ongoing.

Porter Jr. was a first-round draft pick of the Milwaukee Bucks in 2019, but was quickly traded to the Detroit Pistons, then again a week later to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The 23-year-old debuted with the team in October later that year.

He was traded to the Rockets in January 2021. He was previously suspended by the team in 2022 for one game after a meltdown in front of an assistant coach during a loss.

Porter had no previous criminal record in New York, but does have a history of domestic abuse toward the victim, according to court documents, which stated he rammed his car into hers in one incident.

He has a previous arrest from Nov. 2020 on gun and marijuana charges after a single-car crash. Those charges were later dropped.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.