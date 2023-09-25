Why Iguodala doesn't believe his career is Hall-of-Fame worthy

Longtime Warriors forward Andre Iguodala has put together a storied career during his 19 seasons in the NBA.

However, despite boasting a résumé that includes four championships and a Finals MVP award, Iguodala does not believe he belongs in the Hall of Fame.

On a recent episode of "The Old Man and the Three" podcast, Iguodala shared why he feels that he doesn't belong in the same tier as some of the greatest players to play the game of basketball.

"I'm not a ring culture guy, but I've benefitted from that," Iguodala said. I know I have a lot of flaws. We were talking about I think there should be tiers of the Hall of Fame. I'm not a Hall of Famer if you ask me. If you ask me, no, no, no, no. Those guys [Hall of Famers] they had no flaws. And I think I was good, but like Kobe [Bryant], LeBron [James], c'mon, I can't do that. A lot of us can't do that. They have to be in their own like different world. And then MJ [Michael Jordan} should be in his own different world. That's how good MJ was."

While Iguodala might not believe he is worthy of such recognition, Warriors superstar Steph Curry disagrees with his longtime teammate's assessment.

On an episode of the Dubs Talk podcast, Curry left no doubt about where he stands when he was asked if Iguodala belongs in

"He's kind of the mature vet that's still putting up solid numbers but impacting winning at a level that is a difference maker," Curry said.

"I hope there's a keen eye part of just watching his career unfold and seeing the different iterations of himself that impact winning,"

"That's what it should be about."

After spending the first nine years of his career with the Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets, Iguodala was the Warriors' prized free-agent signing of the 2013 offseason.

He would prove to be an invaluable spark plug that played a pivotal role in the Warriors reaching the NBA finals in six of the eight years he was on the team.

While his career numbers may not jump off the page, his impact on one of the greatest dynasties in the history of the NBA is undeniable.

