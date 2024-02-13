Klay humorously takes Sabrina over Steph in 3-point shootout

One of the highlights of NBA All-Star weekend in Indianapolis undoubtedly will be the first-ever NBA vs. WNBA 3-point challenge, which will see Warriors star Steph Curry face off against New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu.

While many will pick Curry to win, Warriors teammate Klay Thompson isn't one of them.

In the short clip posted on the NBA's Instagram account, Thompson explained that he is choosing Ionescu, a Bay Area native, over his fellow Splash Brother.

“I got the Bay Area’s finest, Sabrina all day since she set a record last year, I think she missed one,” Thompson said, noting that Ionescu set a NBA/WNBA record with 37 points in last year's WNBA 3-point contest.

Ionescu is better than Steph?

“Yeah, oh yeah, all day.” Thompson humorously said.

Ionescu, who starred for Miramonte High School in Orinda before matriculating to the University of Oregon and then to the Liberty, will take face Curry on Saturday in what promises to be one of the most exciting events prior to the All-Star Game itself.

Ionescu will shoot from the WNBA 3-point line with WNBA basketballs while Curry will shot from the NBA 3-point line with NBA basketballs.

While both players are known for their competitiveness on the court, the mood surrounding this 3-point challenge has been more laid-back, with Curry playfully accepting Ionescu’s challenge while he was mic’d up before a recent Warriors game against the Sacramento Kings.

Former Warriors player Kevin Durant also made his pick for the contest winner, flip-flopping between the two basketball superstars before finally choosing Curry.

The competition will air on TNT as part of All-Star Saturday Night after the completion of the regular NBA 3-Point Contest and prior to the Dunk Contest at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

