TJD, Kerr reflect on Warriors youngsters' growing pains

Warriors rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis has learned very early on the ups and downs that come with an NBA season.

In his third start of the 2023-24 NBA season and first since early January, Jackson-Davis was a part of the first five in Golden State's 126-113 loss to the shorthanded San Antonio Spurs, who were playing without 7-foot-4 phenom Victor Wembanyama.

Coach Steve Kerr previously stated he wanted to prepare his rookie for the playoffs with more opportunities on the floor, and he kept good with that promise by placing Jackson-Davis in the starting lineup to pose as a potential lob threat for Chris Paul, who started for an injured Steph Curry.

While things didn't necessarily go as planned in Saturday's loss, Jackson-Davis understands the ebbs and flows of the game and is trying to keep a clear perspective.

"Yeah, that's something coach explained to us at the beginning of the year," Jackson-Davis told reporters postgame. "Some of the vets have said the same things. You're going to have ups and you're going to have downs. You can't get too high and you can't get too low.

"So at the end of the day, you just have to keep a level head and take it one game at a time."

Alongside Jackson-Davis and Paul in the starting lineup were fellow rookie Brandin Podziemski, 21-year-old Jonathan Kuminga and veteran forward Draymond Green. Gary Payton II sat out due to an illness, and Kevon Looney recorded his second consecutive DNP (Did Not Play).

Kerr admitted that Golden State's young players are going through growing pains but believes they're necessary to properly develop in the league.

"We're playing a lot of young guys," Kerr said. "We started two of them. This is all part of it. You have to go through multiple seasons to really understand the different games that are going to happen. The different styles. The different emotional swings.

"All of that has to be experienced by young guys in order to develop and grow and understand how to win. So, yeah. It's all part of it."

Jackson-Davis was 5 of 5 from the field but went 1 of 5 from the free-throw line, with six rebounds, three blocks and one steal in 24 minutes in the loss. Podziemski contributed eight points on 2-of-7 shooting with six rebounds, seven assists and two turnovers in 31 minutes.

Warriors third-year guard Moses Moody added nine points on 2-of-11 shooting from the field and 0 of 6 from 3-point range, along with five rebounds and one block in 26 minutes off the bench.

The Warriors' youth has provided the team with a much-needed jolt several times this season, and as of now, there is no concern that will change with the playoffs around the corner.

