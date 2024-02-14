Kerr in disbelief over Klay's late intentional foul vs. Clippers

The Warriors blew a double-digit lead to the Los Angeles Clippers in the fourth quarter of their 130-125 loss on Wednesday night at Chase Center, but Golden State still had a chance to win it with one minute left to play.

With 39 seconds left in the one-possession game, however, with Golden State trailing 126-123 following a corner three from Brandin Podziemski, veteran guard Klay Thompson fouled Russell Westbrook and helped Los Angeles put the game out of reach.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr was animated on the sideline after Thompson committed the intentional foul, and Podziemski also appeared shocked by the decision.

After the game, Kerr told reporters it was not the plan for anyone to foul on that possession as the Warriors looked to get a stop and then tie the game.

"Yeah, we didn't want a [foul]," Kerr said. "We're down three with 38 seconds, so it's an obvious defend and just play it out and get a rebound, and then it's a one-possession game."

The loss, during which the Warriors blew a 13-point lead, brought an end to Golden State's five-game win streak in front of the team's home crowd. And while Thompson was a bright spot in the Warriors' win over the Utah Jazz on Monday night, a big mistake might have cost Golden State its sixth consecutive win.

