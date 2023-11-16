Kerr states Draymond ‘took it too far' in Warriors-Wolves melee

SAN FRANCISCO – Draymond Green lives on a tightrope every time he steps on the court, with the Warriors hoping he doesn’t teeter too far and cross the line.

Within the first two minutes of the Warriors’ 104-101 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night, Green crossed the line and now will miss Golden State’s next five games after being served a suspension Wednesday from the NBA offices.

“The line was perfectly in view the other night,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Thursday in his pregame press conference. "He crossed the line as soon as he grabbed Rudy [Gobert] by the neck. That crossed the line.

“The line is when you’re not going to be there the next five games for your teammates at a time when they need you. Understanding the repercussions of the actions, understanding the impact on the team, understanding the visual. … I know Draymond and he’s a wonderful human being. He’s filled with passion and love and respect for his teammates. But that is a bad look. That’s a bad look. He knows that and he’s embarrassed by that. So that’s the line. That’s where the line is.”

Green, as well as Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels all were ejected Tuesday night for the actions in a skirmish before either team had even scored a point. What started as a pulling match between Thompson and McDaniels turned into a wild scene where Green had the Timberwolves’ center by the neck and wouldn’t let go.

Kerr after Tuesday’s game showed his frustrations in Thompson’s ejection and explained how Green was sticking up for his teammate whose neck also was being held by Minnesota’s 7-footer.

But upon further review, Kerr is aligned in the NBA’s decision to suspend his do-it-all forward for the Warriors next five games, which will be against the Oklahoma City Thunder twice, the Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs.

“He definitely took it too far,” Kerr said of Green. “I didn't have a problem with him getting Rudy off with Klay, because the rule of thumb is you don't put your hands on another player on the other team. You get your own guy, so I thought Rudy was wrong for putting his arms on Klay, regardless of his intentions. So I have no problem with Draymond getting him off him, but he's got to let go. He hung on for six, seven seconds and it was a terrible visual for the league, for Draymond for everybody.

“So Draymond was wrong. He knows that. It’s a bad look. The five games is deserved, and we move forward.”

This is now Kerr’s 10th season coaching Green. The four-time champion has been ejected 18 times in his career and now has been suspended five times, including the playoffs. Kerr often has reiterated how badly the Warriors need Green’s fire and passion.

They also need him to be available more than anything, especially at a time when Steph Curry will miss at least Thursday’s game to right knee soreness.

“Draymond has to find a way to not cross the line,” Kerr said. “And I'm not talking about getting an ejection, getting a technical. I'm talking about the physical act of violence. I mean, that's inexcusable, and we have to do everything we can to give him the help and the assistance that he needs to be able to draw that distinction between being an incredible competitor, which he's always been it's why he's in the position is.

"He's the player he is. But he can't cross that line, and he crossed it the other night."

Green and Kerr did have a long conversation to discuss the proper steps for the future, but the Warriors coach is keeping his message in-house.

