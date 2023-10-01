Kerr confident Warriors culture will rebound next season

The Warriors made a number of roster changes in an effort to get back to championship contention, but there is a bigger priority heading into the 2023-24 NBA season.

Golden State has maintained an impressive culture over the last decade or so, but that was a different story last season when Draymond Green punched former Warriors guard Jordan Poole before the start of the season.

One year later, Warriors coach Steve Kerr is confident that won't be an issue in the upcoming season, and the team can get back to rebuilding its once-admired team culture.

"Our culture here over the years has been great because we have players who make it that way," Kerr said Friday on 95.7 The Game. "Steph [Curry] and Klay [Thompson], we've had veteran guys who understand what this is all about. It got away from us a little bit last year for reasons that have been well-documented.

"But I feel great about this team and this organization and our ability to succeed at a high level."

After a disappointing second-round exit from the 2023 playoffs, the Warriors weren't shy to admit that the preseason altercation between Green and Poole impacted the team's camaraderie over the course of the season.

Green acknowledged that he had some repairing to do with Poole to salvage the relationship, but Golden State traded the 24-year-old to the Washington Wizards this summer in exchange for veteran point guard Chris Paul.

Despite the past drama between Paul and the Warriors, Kerr and general manager Mike Dunleavy said last week that Paul already is forming a strong bond with his new teammates, and praised the team's "connectivity" over the last couple of months.

The Warriors certainly have the talent to make a championship run, and they hope this season's vibes can back it up along the way.

