Steph welcomes Iguodala back to Warriors with Twitter video

Andre Iguodala on Friday morning announced he will sign a one-year contract with the Warriors.
Steph Curry on Friday afternoon welcomed the 2015 NBA Finals MVP back to Golden State by posting a video to Twitter.
It really doesn't get any better than that.
Iguodala originally joined the Warriors back in July 2013, in large part because of Curry.
They have a special bond.
It's safe to assume Iguodala and Curry will be playing a lot of golf together over the coming weeks and months.
And they just might be teammates beyond the 2021-22 campaign.
“I think I’ve got some more time left,” Iguodala told The New York Times' Jonathan Abrams, who broke the news of his return to Golden State. “Where I’m comfortable at is I can decide when I’m ready to go. I think I want to leave with just a little bit left. I don’t want to go out on one leg.
"I know I’ve got a few more years. It’s just my decision whether it’s one or two or three or whatever it may be. I shouldn’t even say three. One or two.”
