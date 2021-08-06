Steph welcomes Iguodala back to Warriors with Twitter video

Andre Iguodala on Friday morning announced he will sign a one-year contract with the Warriors.

Steph Curry on Friday afternoon welcomed the 2015 NBA Finals MVP back to Golden State by posting a video to Twitter.

It really doesn't get any better than that.

Iguodala originally joined the Warriors back in July 2013, in large part because of Curry.

They have a special bond.

Andre Iguodala is a Warrior again.



Right after he hit the dagger 3 in Game 2 of the 2019 NBA Finals, he was asked what motivates him to play through injury: "I like Steph (Curry). That's really the only reason I play ... whatever it takes to protect his legacy, I'm all for it." — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) August 6, 2021

It's safe to assume Iguodala and Curry will be playing a lot of golf together over the coming weeks and months.

And they just might be teammates beyond the 2021-22 campaign.

“I think I’ve got some more time left,” Iguodala told The New York Times' Jonathan Abrams, who broke the news of his return to Golden State. “Where I’m comfortable at is I can decide when I’m ready to go. I think I want to leave with just a little bit left. I don’t want to go out on one leg.

"I know I’ve got a few more years. It’s just my decision whether it’s one or two or three or whatever it may be. I shouldn’t even say three. One or two.”

