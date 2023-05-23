Steph, Dray congratulate Carmelo on well-deserved retirement

When Carmelo Anthony announced his retirement Sunday, the NBA world paid its respects to one of the most prolific scorers in league history.

Add Steph Curry and Draymond Green to the list of those who toasted Anthony in their own way and congratulated him on an amazing career.

Steph gives Melo his flowers 🙌



[via @StephenCurry30 / IG] pic.twitter.com/CeyzhKc7GU — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 23, 2023

Also, Green took time out toward the end of his podcast to share his thoughts on Anthony's retirement announcement and what it meant to play against the 10-time All-Star throughout the years.

"No. 1, I want to say congratulations on a job well done, career well done," Green said on the latest episode of "The Draymond Green Show." "Incredible athlete, incredible basketball player but an even more incredible man.

"What Melo came into this league as … and what he grew into is admirable. Just the leader that he blossomed into, I respect and I got a lot of love."

The Warriors' defensive star revealed that he had been watching Anthony throughout his career and relished the opportunity to finally play with the future Hall of Famer as a member of Team USA.

"I was lucky enough and blessed and honored to have an opportunity to compete with him in an Olympics and win a gold medal," Green continued. "One of the greatest USA Basketball players ever and obviously one of the top talents in NBA history, one of the greatest scorers in NBA history."

Along with congratulating Anthony on his retirement, Green thanked the 38-year-old for embracing Green during their time in the NBA together as well as for his overall impact on the game of basketball.

"What you brought to the game is special," Green added. "One of the special talents that we've ever been able to witness and job well done. To ever lace them up, to come through this league, put that ball in the basket like no other.

"One of the toughest players I had to guard. The opportunity to compete against Carmelo Anthony, like I said, a guy I grew up watching. Honor brother, job well done, congratulations and the legacy is one of the greatest to ever do it -- they can't take that away from you."

Drafted No. 3 overall by the Denver Nuggets in the 2003 NBA Draft behind LeBron James and Darko Miličić, Anthony quickly established himself as a premier scoring threat in the NBA.

From his rookie year in '03-04 to the '16-17 season, Anthony averaged 24.8 points on 45.2 percent shooting from the field, 34.6 percent from beyond the arc and 81.3 percent from the stripe, playing for the Nuggets and New York Knicks.

He also grabbed 6.6 rebounds, dished out 3.1 assists and had 1.1 steals per game en route to 10 All-Star appearances and six All-NBA selections during the span.

In his final five seasons, he played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers, respectively, playing almost half of those games off the bench (284 games and 144 starts).

As the NBA continues to pay tribute to one of the 75 greatest basketball players of all time, it's clear what impact Anthony had on Curry and Green.

And as students of the game, it makes sense why Curry and Green are so appreciative of Anthony's contributions to the game of basketball.

