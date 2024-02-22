Steph savagely told Celtics 2022 Finals were over after Game 3

While the Warriors and Dub Nation were despondent after the Boston Celtics took a two-games-to-one 2022 NBA Finals lead, Steph Curry had all the confidence in the world that Golden State was going to win the series.

On the latest episode of Tidal League's "Run Your Race" podcast, former Celtics forward Juwan Morgan revealed what Curry told a few players on Boston's bench in the final moments of the Warriors' 116-100 Game 3 loss at TD Garden.

"Everybody else was paying attention to the court, but it was me, Malik Fitts, Nik Stauskas, and maybe Payton [Pritchard] heard it and Matt Ryan," Morgan told host and former NBA player Theo Pinson. "So we're sitting there and he look, he's like 'Enjoy y'all last win.' That was Game 3. I was like … 'Us? It's 2-1. What you mean?' I'm sitting there like, 'What size [ring] am I? I need my ring size.' "

Curry backed up his words, dropping an epic 43-point performance in Game 4, leading the Warriors to a 107-97 win to level the series.

The Warriors won Game 5 at Chase Center, but Morgan claims the Celtics still felt good about their chances heading into Game 6 back at TD Garden.

"We confident," Morgan told Pinson. "Practice was great. You don't really practice at all but this practice was good. So we were like 'All right, we smooth.' Nah. For everything we threw at them, it was like they had an answer for it. And nine times out of 10, that answer was just Steph."

Curry and the Warriors closed out the series and captured their fourth NBA title in nine seasons with a 103-90 Game 6 win.

Morgan, who appeared in one regular-season game for Boston during the 2021-22 season and played a grand total of five minutes in the NBA Finals, boldly stated that the Celtics would have won a Game 7 back at Chase Center.

"Obviously they would have been ready," Morgan said. "Even from the outside looking in because I was on the team but I wasn't playing. I wasn't contributing to the wins and losses. But we would have got them if we went to seven."

Morgan hasn't played in the NBA since those Finals, spending time with the G League Ontario Clippers last season before heading overseas to play in Russia last September.

Curry, the 2022 NBA Finals MVP, was a man on a mission that year, and while his comments to Morgan were daring, he made good on them.

