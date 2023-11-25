Curry, Warriors recognize big In-Season Tournament game vs. Kings

Steph Curry and the Warriors are set to square off in their biggest game so far this season.

After hanging on to secure a 118-112 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday at Chase Center, Golden State staved off NBA In-Season Tournament elimination and now will face off against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday at Golden 1 Center in a must-win tournament game.

In speaking to reporters after the game, Curry recognized the importance of Tuesday's game and explained why the Warriors need to get off to a good start against the Kings.

Steph is excited for the In-Season Tournament clash with the Kings and believes the Warriors need to play with a "sense of urgency" pic.twitter.com/rR54LvgJFi — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 25, 2023

"It's a big game, you feel the energy of an In-Season Tournament game because of what it means," Curry said. "The court, it feels like a playoff-type game and we know we have to win to stay in it and you have to approach it that way. I know they're going to do the same, it's going to be a fun atmosphere. We know it well, so we know what to expect. We just have to execute and have a sense of urgency, especially to start. I think they've been playing pretty well since [De'Aaron Fox] has been back and I know they won tonight too, so it's a big deal."

Tuesday's game will be the 11th regular- or postseason matchup between the Warriors and Kings dating back to April 7 of last season.

While some bill Warriors-Kings as one of the NBA's best current rivalries, Curry was not ready to label the Kings a rival earlier this season and his opinion hasn't changed.

Does Steph consider the Kings a rival yet?



He'll get back to us ... 😂 pic.twitter.com/OxQLYgm7W9 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 25, 2023

"I'm going to have to check with the committee that actually defines what 'rivals' actually means," Curry joked postgame. "It's kind of what everyone wants it to be. I love the narrative around the back-and-forth, we've played them so many times over the last couple of years. Whatever you call it, it's fun basketball, it's entertaining. You have to play well to beat them because of what they do.

"Obviously a seven-game series helps, but like I said we know what to expect when we go up there. It's cool there's a little extra emphasis on the In-Season Tournament outcome of this group. Fitting that it is against them."

Regardless of how Curry and the Warriors define their history with Sacramento, Tuesday's matchup certainly will be another fiery battle with the Beam Team.

