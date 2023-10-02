Steph expresses desire to play for Team USA in 2024 Olympics

If Steph Curry has his way, he will take the court for Team USA during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Curry has accomplished almost everything you could on a basketball court, but an Olympic appearance is the most glaring item missing from his spectacular résumé.

On Monday, Curry spoke about his desire to conquer Olympic hoops during Media Day at Chase Center.

"I talked to some people about the opportunity, and definitely, if all things stay the same, I want to be playing," Curry said. "It's the one thing I haven't done, and I also understand the opportunity for Team USA to kind of reassert themselves as dominant in the world and all that type of stuff.

"Definitely want to be there. Definitely want to be on the team. Hopefully, things line up that way where we're all there."

It appears Steph intends to suit up for Team USA in the 2024 Summer Olympics 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/tzewaNgVrJ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 2, 2023

Curry wasn't the only big name to express interest in the Olympics on Monday, as several superstars around the league spoke about their aspirations of playing for Team USA next summer.

Among them was Lakers forward LeBron James, who mentioned how a loaded squad would help ease the burden on him if he participated.

"I do have interest," James said. "We'll see what happens. As far as a physical toll, we'll see how I feel at the end of the season. From the players we have here that I can think of off the top of my head to fill that roster up, I don't think it would be too much of a physical toll. I wouldn't have to do much. Rebound a little bit. Pass a little bit. Defend. Block some shots."

Former Warrior and two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant also proclaimed he would suit up for Team USA.

"I will play in the Olympics next year," Durant said.

There is a lot of time between now and next summer, but based on today's comments, it would appear that the United States will be sending over quite a formidable squad to contend for a gold medal.

