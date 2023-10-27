Curry only trails MJ in 40-point games in his 30s after torching Kings

Steph Curry is ridiculous.

Six months after ending the Sacramento Kings’ season in Game 7 of the Warriors’ first-round playoff series, Curry went off for 41 points to guide Golden State to a 122-114 win Friday at Golden 1 Center for the team’s first win of the year.

The 41-point flurry was Curry’s 71st career game with at least 40 points -- including regular season and playoffs -- and his 33rd since he turned 30 years old in 2018.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Only Michael Jordan, considered by many to be the greatest basketball player of all time, logged more 40-point games after turning 30 years old with 44.

Steph Curry scored 41 points vs the Kings, giving him his 33rd career 40-point game since he turned 30 years old.



That is the 2nd-most all-time, trailing just Michael Jordan's 44 games. pic.twitter.com/wuyGK47dV0 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 28, 2023

Curry scored 16 of his 41 points in the third quarter Friday. He missed just five shots all night, going 14 of 19 from the field (7 of 10 from 3-point range) and a perfect 6 of 6 from the free-throw line.

When the Kings rallied back late in the fourth quarter and made what appeared to be a blowout into a two-possession game, Curry sealed the game with a dagger 3-pointer with 43 seconds left and broke into his signature "night night" celebration.

Steph says "night night" from Sac 😴 pic.twitter.com/qYP0f7UACo — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 28, 2023

In his last two games at Golden 1 Center, Curry has combined for 91 points -- Friday's 41-point performance and the iconic 50-point Game 7 in April.

Curry has posted three 40-point games since turning 35 years old in March. He has some work to do to catch Jordan, who logged 12 40-point nights after his 35th birthday in 1998.

Curry ranks 14th on the NBA's all-time 40-point game list with 71. Wilt Chamberlain holds that record (284 games), followed by Jordan (211), Kobe Bryant (135) and James Harden (112).

Curry's next chance for a big night arrives Sunday when the Warriors (1-1) take on the Houston Rockets (0-2) at Toyota Center.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast