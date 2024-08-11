Steph, LeBron join forces for iconic Olympics ‘night night' celly

Steph Curry and LeBron James own perhaps the most iconic rivalry of the last decade, facing each other in the NBA Finals in four consecutive seasons from 2015-18.

But this summer, they joined forces for the first time in Olympic play. And Saturday's victory for Team USA in the gold medal game created an iconic moment between two of the game's all-time greats.

After Curry's incredible dagger three in the final minute, he ran back down the court doing his signature "night night" celebration for the antagonistic French crowd.

Moments later, just for good measure, he found James to wish the home fans sweet dreams together.

LeBron hit the "night night" celly with Steph 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HCyimL7bIT — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) August 10, 2024

Saturday's celebration wasn't the only legendary photo of the last few days, either.

Curry's heroics during Team USA's semifinal win over Serbia gave fans another memorable scene when the two put their heads together while yelling in elation.

It's somewhat bizarre seeing them celebrate together, but it's undoubtedly unforgettable. These interactions only create a sense of wonder as to what could be, if James and Curry were to share the court for a full NBA season.

Unfortunately, with LA 2028 a long four years away, this is likely the last time these two legends will play alongside one another -- in a game that matters, at least.

Nevertheless, this duo -- plus another icon of this era in Kevin Durant -- have had a memorable run this summer on their way to Olympic gold. And in the meantime, it's even more important to cherish these moments while possible.

