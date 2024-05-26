Steph, Ayesha Curry announce birth of fourth child: ‘Sweet baby boy'

The Curry family just got a little bit bigger.

Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha announced the birth of their son, Caius Chai, in an Instagram post on Sunday.

The Curry family announced the birth of baby boy Caius Chai 🥰



[via @StephenCurry30 IG] pic.twitter.com/1vLm0CnRIJ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 26, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Caius Chai was born on May 11 and is Steph and Ayesha's fourth child, joining Riley, Ryan and Canon in Bay Area basketball's first family.

Canon already has become a beloved figure in the world of Warriors hoops -- particularly after a viral moment with Klay Thompson -- and now gets to share the spotlight with his baby brother going forward.

Canon just wanted to say hi to Klay 💙😂 pic.twitter.com/6SrSP2W5HD — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 11, 2022

Canon Curry hit the “night night” celebration with Steph 😴😂pic.twitter.com/sjTkq80gEb — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 24, 2022

Canon Curry gave Klay the game ball 💙pic.twitter.com/Lthd26B2YY — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 10, 2022

Last time Steph and Ayesha welcomed a son into the world, Golden State made an appearance in the NBA Finals the following season. Could Caius Chai's arrival usher in another deep playoff run for the Warriors next season? Only time will tell.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast