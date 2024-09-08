Steph hilariously reacts to Klay hanging with Mavs teammate at WNBA game

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson were among the many stars taking in the WNBA game between the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty at Barclays Center on Sunday.

The now-former Warriors teammates posed for photos with other celebrities and even shared a funny exchange.

At one point, Curry realized Thompson was at the game with new Dallas Mavericks teammate Dereck Lively, resulting in the Warriors superstar acting like he was disgusted by what he was seeing.

Curry and Thompson have been in New York for several days, with the four-time NBA champions taking in the U.S. Open tennis tournament, among other activities.

Curry and Thompson arrived at the Aces-Liberty game separately but ultimately linked up.

No longer teammates after Thompson joined the Mavericks in July, the Splash Brothers always will be just that -- brothers -- even if they finish their NBA careers as opponents.

