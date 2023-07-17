Steph hilariously answers why he'll stick to NBA over pro golf

Now that Steph Curry has reached the American Century Championship mountaintop after years of trying to win the celebrity tournament, will the Warriors star consider a professional golf career?

Not so fast.

Curry provided a perfect answer to that question after his big win, letting reporters know he won't be retiring from the NBA any time soon.

"Have you all seen those CBA terms in the NBA? Life is good in the league," Curry said with a smile. "I'll be all right."

Don’t worry, Steph isn’t retiring from hoops to pursue his golf career 😂 pic.twitter.com/yGQjLaEeQu — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 17, 2023

Earlier in his championship press conference, it was clarified Curry golfs as an amateur, meaning he received no money for his win. His first-place prize of $125,000 will be donated to charity, per The Associated Press.

And the star point guard is sitting pretty in the NBA, currently signed to a contract through the 2025-26 season worth a total of $215 million. This upcoming season, Curry will make $52 million.

For comparison, professional golfer Rory McIlroy was the sport's top earner in 2022, raking in $44.8 million between four tournament wins and $12 million in Player Impact Program bonus funds, which rewards players for boosting engagement and publicity for golf.

Even other athletes are encouraging Curry to turn pro in golf, like former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski, who pondered the question on Twitter after the Warriors superstar's clutch tournament performance. And from Curry's hole-in-one Saturday to his walk-off eagle Sunday, it's no wonder people are posing the idea.

But luckily for Dub Nation, their four-time NBA champion has more to accomplish in the land of basketball -- namely, bringing another Larry O'Brien trophy back to the Bay.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast