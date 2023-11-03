Wild overturned goaltending call cements Steph's game-winner

The Warriors' first-ever appearance in the NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament lived up to the hype, with Steph Curry authoring a memorable finish in the final seconds of Golden State's 141-139 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center.

With both teams knotted up at 139-139, Curry and the Warriors held for the final shot. Curry drove to the basket and shot a high arching layup over the outstretched arm of 7-foot-1 Thunder forward Chet Holmgren, kissing the ball off the glass before it bounced around the rim and fell in.

STEPH CALLED GAME WITH 0.2 SECONDS LEFT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Yv1xv2rUIF — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 4, 2023

While it initially appeared Curry had delivered the game-winning bucket with 0.2 seconds remaining, the officials on the court ruled that the basket did not count due to a goaltending call on Draymond Green.

After a lengthy review, it was determined Thunder guard Josh Giddey had contacted the net before Green made contact with the rim, resulting in a goaltending call against Oklahoma City that overturned the original ruling and awarded Golden State with two points to give the Warriors a 141-139 lead.

Steph's game-winner initially didn't count after Draymond was called for goaltending, but the call was overturned after the replay review showed Giddey touched the net first 👀 pic.twitter.com/K5NwPGT3Cv — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 4, 2023

Once again, a Curry game-winner left a raucous Oklahoma City crowd shell-shocked, nearly eight years after the Warriors' superstar hit an iconic half-court shot during an overtime thriller between these two teams in February 2016.

Curry finished Friday night's game with 30 points on 9-of-15 shooting, draining five of his 10 attempts from beyond the 3-point line.

