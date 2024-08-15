Steph shares hilarious story behind first successful dunk attempt

Superstar Warriors guard Steph Curry was a late bloomer.

Unlike other NBA stars, the 10-time All-Star couldn’t dunk until he was close to adulthood -- rare for a basketball prodigy.

An embarrassed Curry hilariously admitted how old he was when he first threw one down.

“Nineteen years old,” Curry said in a video of Team USA players’ answers shared Thursday by the NBA on X, formerly known as Twitter (h/t @TheWarriorsTalk). “Freshman in college. It took me that long. Davidson College. Off the lob, two feet, two hands. It was a loud day on campus, that day.”

There is no footage -- yet -- of Curry’s momentous slam.

Curry’s Olympic teammates claimed to have begun dunking at much younger ages.

LeBron James said he was 14, Kevin Durant said he was 13, Jayson Tatum said he was 12 and Bam Adebayo said he was 11.

Sure, Curry can’t beat those ages. But when the “Baby-faced Assassin” does attack the rim, it is memorable and often looks like a glitch in a basketball video game.

Curry stated that cut-and-slam against the Cleveland Cavaliers over six years ago felt unreal.

“It was like a dream,” Curry said on Jan. 15, 2018, after the Warriors’ 118-108 win. “I thought I was going to wake up and be back in my bed at the hotel, but it actually happened.

“Somebody said it was like a unicorn sighting. But it was pretty cool for me to get a dunk in that kind of situation.”

Curry shouldn’t feel bad about the age he first dunked.

After all, Curry is the greatest shooter in NBA history and specializes in 3-pointers. And three is worth more than two.

Curry has made 3,747 career 3-pointers. He’ll be enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame because of them, too.

