Steph epically trolls Rockets' Eason with perfect movie reference

Nobody gets the last laugh quite like a petty Steph Curry.

Prior to the Warriors' 133-110 win over the Rockets on Thursday at Toyota Center, Houston forward Tari Eason made headlines for publicly taunting Golden State as the two teams, at one point, were separated by one game in the Western Conference standings, with the Rockets threatening to leapfrog the Warriors for the final play-in tournament spot.

Eason quoted the classic 1979 film, "The Warriors," citing a line where actor David Patrick Kelly famously challenges: "Warriors, come out to play."

The Warriors, of course, came out to play on Thursday, and pretty much ended Houston's hopes of securing a postseason berth.

With the Warriors leading 126-104 with 1:48 remaining in the fourth quarter, Curry, seen with three bottles on his fingers, recreated the famous scene from "Warriors" that Eason was referencing.

In speaking to reporters after the game, Curry was asked if he purposely was clicking three empty bottles on the bench, referencing the movie.

"Yeah absolutely. Having some fun with it," Curry said.

As many around the NBA have learned over the years, it's never wise to taunt the Petty King.

He never forgets.

