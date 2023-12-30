Why Steph remains confident amid recent shooting slump

Steph Curry's confidence remains unwavering despite a recent shooting slump for the Warriors' superstar.

Curry's 9-of-25 shooting performance in the Warriors' 132-122 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night at Chase Center marked the third consecutive game that the most prolific shooter in NBA history's field goal percentage fell under 40 percent.

Following Saturday's loss to Dallas, Curry detailed why his recent skid hasn't changed his mindset, explaining this isn't the first time he has dealt with this kind of adversity during the middle of a season.

"I mean, been in the situation before where you start off hot and cool down a little bit," Curry told reporters. "I again hold myself to a higher standard and know I need to shoot the ball better, play better, more consistent. Provide that punch that scares teams and gets us going.

"We've stayed somewhat competitive even with my numbers down, but I think confidence always remains high. It's hard to be perfect for all 82 [games], but you still play the same way and know that over the course of the season, the law of averages take over and I've proven I can do that, so that's where my confidence remains."

Curry has shot 19 of 61 (31 percent) from the field during the Warriors' three-game losing streak, including an uncharacteristic 11 of 36 (30.5 percent) from behind the 3-point line over that span.

As Curry's generally remarkable shooting efficiency has sputtered, so have the Warriors, with the team struggling to find an offensive rhythm without the dependability of their most consistent scoring threat this season.

The fourth quarter in Saturday night's loss to the Mavericks was particularly brutal for Curry, as the superstar point guard scored just six points, shooting 2 of 6 beyond the arc in the game's final frame.

Despite the recent struggles, Curry has still posted strong numbers through 29 games played during the 2023-24 NBA season. Curry is averaging 27.4 points per contest, the ninth-highest total in the league, while shooting 41 percent from deep on over 11 3-point attempts per game.

Curry will have a chance to snap out of his slump when the Warriors host the Orlando Magic (19-12) on Tuesday at Chase Center.

