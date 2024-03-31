Steph shares heartfelt message to Brink after Stanford's Sweet 16 loss

After a heartbreaking loss to North Carolina State in the Sweet 16, Warriors star Steph Curry posted a heartfelt message for Stanford’s Cameron Brink on Instagram.

Stephen Curry to Cameron Brink, who ends her collegiate career with Stanford in the Sweet 16: "You left your mark!! Job well done Cam 🙌🏽" pic.twitter.com/sRr4RaAFtX — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) March 31, 2024

The Warriors guard posted an image of Brink to his story, writing “You left your mark!! Job well done Cam” with a raised hands emoji. Before the NCAA tournament, Brink declared for the WNBA draft, making the loss to NC State her final collegiate game.

The Curry and Brink families have a shared history going back decades, as Brink’s father Greg was a teammate of Dell Curry at Virginia Tech while Brink’s mother Michelle was roommates with Sonya Curry.

Brink started playing basketball after attending one of the elder Curry’s basketball camps while in middle school.

Brink was a key piece of Stanford’s NCAA championship team during her freshman season, and she continued to develop into one of the best players in the country during her four-year career with the Cardinal.

A first-team All-American and two-time PAC-12 Player of the Year, Brink will be one of the top picks in the WNBA Draft.

