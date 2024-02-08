Podz hilariously greets Steph with goat noises after Warriors' win

Brandin Podziemski knows he's in the presence of greatness any time he shares the court with Warriors star Steph Curry.

And after Curry drained a season-high 11 3-pointers in Golden State's 131-109 win over the Indiana Pacers on Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the rookie couldn't help but crash his older teammate's on-court interview with the "Warriors Postgame Live" crew.

It's clear where Podziemski believes Curry stands in NBA history -- as the GOAT, made evident by his farm-inspired greeting for the point guard.

Curry finished Thursday's win shooting 15 of 22 from the field and 11 of 16 from beyond the arc, tallying 42 points less than a week after dropping 60 on the Atlanta Hawks.

The Warriors veteran has served as a mentor for Podziemski, who is making a name for himself with Golden State after the team selected him No. 19 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft. The 20-year-old is soaking in all he can from the 3-point legend, and making sure to give Curry his flowers while he has the chance.

While to much emphasis has been placed on the divide between the Warriors' youth and veterans in seasons past, it's clear this group's bond goes well beyond age.

