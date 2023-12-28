Podz revels in Steph's mentorship, learning from NBA legend

Warriors rookie Brandin Podziemski has turned heads with his veteran temperament and effective play so far during the 2023-2024 NBA season.

Being around Golden State superstar Steph Curry avails, as Podziemski can pick the brain of arguably the league’s greatest point guard.

On the latest episode of “Dubs Talk” with Dalton Johnson and Monte Poole, Podziemski explained how he utilizes his future Hall of Fame teammate as a resource.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“I do ask [Curry] a lot of stuff, but I do understand that he has a lot on his plate and a lot of other things besides helping the young guys to worry about, so I try to limit [asking questions] as much as I can,” Podziemski explained to Poole and Johnson. “I try to get out only the good questions.”

If there’s anyone a young guard should look to for answers, it’s definitely Curry. However, Podziemski respects Curry’s responsibilities, extending on and off the floor.

Golden State’s first-round rookie is averaging 8.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists throughout his first 24 games, playing over 30 minutes in three of his last five outings.

While Podziemski continues his ascent as one of the NBA’s hopeful stars, the rookie remains grounded. The Santa Clara product idolizes Curry, a 15-year veteran, and how he has upheld his humbleness throughout his career.

“Just from afar, you look at all superstars across the league, you kind of feel like they have some entitlement to them because they are who they are,” Podziemski told Poole and Johnson. “But, I remember I had my press conference at Chase Center and then I got back on a plane to go home for a little bit. [Steph] FaceTimed me on the plane and he was just really down to earth and a really cool dude.

“[Curry’s] been like that ever since. Nothing has changed. Nothing has wavered through the success, through some games where he hasn’t played as well. For me, it’s really cool to be around, to see a star, an MVP, the best point guard in the league, have that about himself because, at the end of the day, I want to get to that level. And I want to stay humble like he has.”

As Podziemski helpS the Warriors pursue an eighth Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy, the rookie also aims to be an NBA star.

Being teammates with a four-time champion and NBA Finals MVP offers Podziemski a living blueprint, and No. 2 appreciates it.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast