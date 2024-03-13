Warriors hopeful Steph returns from injury vs. Lakers on Saturday

Despite the Warriors' 109-99 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday at American Airlines Center, there's hope on the horizon for the short-handed Golden State team.

Coach Steve Kerr and the Warriors are hopeful star point guard Steph Curry is able to return from a right ankle injury Saturday against the Los Angeles Lakers after missing the last three games, just in time to help Golden State in its NBA playoff push.

"I still like who our team is,” Kerr told reporters postgame in Dallas. “We’re hoping to get Steph back for Saturday. I like the team a lot better now than I did a couple months ago where we were really sorting through a lot of things. I think we have an identity. I think we know who we are. I think we’ll bounce back here, and I’m excited about the last part of the season.”

The Warriors on Tuesday cleared Curry to resume on-court workouts after he sustained a sprained ankle in Golden State's during the fourth quarter of the Warriors' 125-122 loss to the Chicago Bulls last Thursday at Chase Center. Curry will travel with the Warriors to Los Angeles and be re-evaluated after practicing with the team Friday.

Curry practiced with the G League Warriors in Santa Cruz on Thursday, Kerr said before the game, and "everything went well."

Golden State is 1-2 in the games Curry has missed with his ankle injury, and that victory is the team's lone win in six total contests without him during the 2023-24 NBA season. The 10-time NBA All-Star has been extremely durable for the Warriors this season, averaging 26.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 32.8 minutes per game.

After their loss to the Mavericks on Wednesday, the Warriors hold the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference, far away from the No. 6 seed required to earn an outright playoff berth and bypass the NBA play-in tournament.

The hopes of that happening certainly hinge on Curry's return.

