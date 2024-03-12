Steph cleared to practice but ruled out for Warriors-Mavs

Steph Curry is trending in the right direction toward a return to the court for the Warriors.

The superstar point guard, who has missed the last two games with a right ankle sprain, has been cleared to resume on-court workouts and is expected to join the team for practice Friday in Los Angeles.

He officially was ruled out of Wednesday's game in Dallas against the Mavericks.

Warriors update on Stephen Curry: He is cleared to resume on-court workouts and is expected to rejoin the team for practice in LA on Friday, after which he will be reevaluated again. — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) March 12, 2024

Golden State (34-30) faces LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (36-30) on Saturday as both teams aim to climb atop the Western Conference standings with the NBA playoffs approaching.

The four-time NBA champion and two-time NBA MVP sustained the injury during the fourth quarter of the Warriors' 125-122 loss to the Chicago Bulls last Thursday at Chase Center.

Curry will be re-evaluated again after practice Friday and, if things continue to progress, he could take the floor for the pivotal matchup at Crypto.com Arena.

The Warriors were 0-3 without their star point guard before Monday's gritty 112-102 win over the San Antonio Spurs. While Chris Paul helped Golden State figure it out by finding an offensive rhythm in San Antonio, Curry's impending return will be huge for the Warriors with the playoffs around the corner.

