Young reveals wise text he received from Steph during trade rumors

Trae Young has been compared and contrasted to Steph Curry for years, but behind closed doors, the two have a mutual respect for one another.

Young joined a recent "Podcast P with Paul George" episode where he detailed his relationship with Curry, and even revealed a time when Curry reached out to him when the Atlanta Hawks star was connected to several trade rumors.

"He don't always hit me. Every now and then he'll tap in and touch base," Young said. "But I remember the first time I was ever on the trade block, it was right before a play-in game, I think it was two years ago, and he texted me just telling me to stay focused and keep my head going.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"So he'll drop some knowledge and give me some advice every now and then as a supporter. He's always been helpful."

Young also acknowledged that he's known Curry's trainer, Brandon Payne, for years and the two star point guards have worked out many times together.

Like Curry, Young has been "that dude" on the team for the Hawks. However, despite averaging 25.5 points and 9.5 assists through his six-year career in Atlanta, the team hasn't made much of a playoff push outside of a tight Eastern Conference Finals loss in 2021.

A three-time NBA All-Star and one of the great 3-point shooters in the game, Young since has been tied to potential trades involving several teams in recent years, including the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat.

While many speculate Young's career in Atlanta is hanging by a thread, he knows who to reach out to if things get too intense.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast