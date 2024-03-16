Hilariously frustrating shot-clock malfunction halts Warriors-Lakers

The Warriors had to wait a few extra minutes to celebrate their first win at Crypto.com Arena since Oct. 19, 2021.

With just under two minutes remaining in Golden State's 128-121 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night, the shot clock stopped working, creating a lengthy delay as the arena operations crew tried to remedy the situation.

On several occasions, the referees thought the shot click had been fixed, but when they tried to restart the game, the clock simply wouldn't move, leading to frustrated players and fans.

This sequence was ... something pic.twitter.com/HgnGL4zzfC — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 17, 2024

Just waiting for this game to resume ... 😅 pic.twitter.com/Uv8Mh3T7oh — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 17, 2024

“I got a flight to catch, come on!”



LeBron James isn’t a fan of these end of game delays 😂pic.twitter.com/klhNn2FOar — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 17, 2024

In addition to lengthy replay reviews, the final two minutes of the Warriors' win over the Lakers took more than 23 minutes of real-time, per Rob Perez AKA World Wide Wob.

The final two minutes of Lakers/Warriors took exactly 23 minutes and 27 seconds of real time to complete. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) March 17, 2024

16 minutes to play 15 seconds. The celebrities have had enough. pic.twitter.com/ZlsFaCFNDc — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) March 17, 2024

After several attempts to restart the game with the shot clocks, the referees determined that the arena PA announcer would announce the time as it wound down.

PA announcer says he has to announce the shot clock as it winds down amid issues that have delayed play for more than 15 minutes: https://t.co/RrnItO8JBv — Sam Gordon (@BySamGordon) March 17, 2024

The Warriors (35-31) ultimately came away with a big win over the Lakers (36-32) in Steph Curry's return from a right ankle sprain that caused him to miss three games.

With the win, the Warriors move back into the Western Conference's No. 9 seed, percentage points ahead of the Lakers.

