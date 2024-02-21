Report: Magic viewed as possible free-agent destination for Klay

All signs point to Klay Thompson remaining with the Warriors past the 2023-24 NBA season, but it's become increasingly likely the five-time All-Star will wait until summer to sign a long-term contract.

Thompson and the Warriors reportedly have struggled to gain traction in contract extension talks since the end of last season, but NBC Sports NBA contributor Marc Stein wrote in his latest column why he believes the 34-year-old ultimately will remain with Golden State past this season.

"I am not budging from my belief that Klay Thompson will retire a Warrior," Stein wrote. "I remain convinced that Thompson will ultimately find common ground with Golden State on a new contract in the offseason that keeps him connected with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green."

If Thompson were to test free agency, the Orlando Magic have been mentioned as a possible landing spot for the former All-NBA guard, Stein reported.

"Something to file away: Orlando has been increasingly mentioned as a potential suitor for Thompson in free agency," Stein added.

"The Magic's available cap space is difficult to project this far out. That figure could rise as high as $45 million but depends on their future plans with free agents-to-be Markelle Fultz and Gary Harris as well as Jonathan Isaac (whose $17.4 million salary next season is non-guaranteed)."

The Magic (30-25), currently the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference, are one of the rising teams in the league and have a young core of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs that could benefit from a veteran presence like Thompson.

However, longtime Warriors teammates Steph Curry and Draymond Green, plus team owner Joe Lacob, have made it clear they want Thompson back next season and beyond, which makes any departure this summer unlikely.

