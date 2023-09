Chase Center could be home to the greatest NBA players in 2025.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Thursday, citing sources, that the NBA is "nearing plans" for the Warriors to host All-Star Weekend in 2025 at Chase Center.

The NBA is nearing plans for the Golden State Warriors (Chase Center) to host 2025 All-Star Weekend, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. This upcoming season's All-Star Weekend is in Indianapolis. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 28, 2023

The 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend will take place at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, home of the Indiana Pacers, from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18.



