Report: Warriors not expected to sign Howard, veteran center

Despite meeting with the Warriors and working out with Draymond Green and Chris Paul this week, Dwight Howard reportedly won't sign with the team before the start of the 2023-24 NBA season.
Golden State is not expected to sign Howard, or any other veteran center, ahead of training camp, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Friday morning, citing sources. Charania added that the Warriors are now expected to "maintain flexibility" to potentially sign a big man in camp or during the regular season.
Howard had a two-day meeting with the team earlier this week, per multiple reports, and then traveled to Los Angeles to meet up and work out with Green and Paul.
With training camp set to begin Oct. 3, the Warriors still must address size concerns that held them back at times last season. The Athletic's Anthony Slater added to Charania's report, stating that adding an extra wing has "become the camp priority" for Golden State.
Howard now will look elsewhere to try and make his NBA return before the start of the new season.
"Expect Howard to discuss a potential return to the league with any other interested team in the coming week or so," Charania reported.
The three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year last played in the NBA for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021-22 and played overseas in Taiwan last season.