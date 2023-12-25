Report: Draymond, NBA using virtual meetings to chart return

Warriors veteran forward Draymond Green is working toward making his return to the court amid his indefinite suspension from the NBA.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday morning, citing sources, that Green is participating in frequent virtual meetings "designed to chart his progress" toward fully rejoining the team which include Warriors, NBA and union officials.

The four-time NBA All-Star is allowed to condition and practice with the Warriors, but it is unlikely he returns to the Warriors facility on a regular basis before early January, Wojnarowski reported, citing sources, adding there's a "general belief" that his suspension will cover a range of 11 to 13 games -- barring any setbacks.

The meetings are playing a role in how the league, National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) and the team measure Green's progress, Wojnarowski added, while he works on getting himself right before being able to return. Green's agent Rich Paul, Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr., Warriors trainer Rick Celebrini, NBPA and NBA officials are included in the meetings, Wojnarowksi said.

Green began counseling last week, The Athletic's Shams Charnia reported, citing sources. The 33-year-old was expected to receive counseling and work with Golden State and the NBA during his suspension, Charania added, citing league sources, also stating Green has been understanding and is "prepared to undergo the process required" to return to play with the Warriors.

Wojnarowski added the ongoing meetings Green reportedly is a part of are what the league described as "certain league and team conditions" that Green must fulfill before his suspension is lifted.

Green was ejected from Golden State's Dec. 12 loss to the Phoenix Suns for swinging and striking center Jusuf Nurkic in the face and then later given the indefinite punishment by the league.

He has missed the last six games.

