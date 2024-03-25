How red-hot Rockets' win vs. Blazers impacts Warriors' playoff position

Much to the dismay of the Warriors, the Houston Rockets continued their recent hot streak Monday night with a 110-92 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Houston (36-35) has climbed to No. 11 in the Western Conference, right on the heels of the No. 10-seeded Golden State (36-34), as the winner of nine consecutive games following its latest victory. The Rockets entered Monday one game behind the Warriors and now sit just a half game back for the 10th seed and final spot in the NBA play-in tournament.

That’s a whole lotta green 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ub252ll1wR — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) March 26, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Golden State, meanwhile, is coming off a 114-110 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at Target Center. A team that last month had hopes of earning an outright playoff spot as a No. 6-or-higher seed now is fighting tooth and claw to make it to the play-in bracket.

And the Rockets want that spot, too. The Warriors are more concerned about themselves, however, as veteran forward Draymond Green made clear after their loss Sunday.

“I don’t give a damn about the Rockets,” Green told reporters.

How concerned is Draymond about the surging Rockets? 😅 pic.twitter.com/isTdsb4Fao — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 25, 2024

With 12 regular-season game remaining and the Rockets breathing down their neck in the standings, the Warriors will look to remain in contention just a bit longer for a shot at another NBA championship.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast