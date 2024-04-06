Myers says Warriors still don't know who leaked Draymond punch video

To this day it remains unknown who leaked the video of Draymond Green punching former teammate Jordan Poole during a practice just before the 2022-23 NBA season began

During an interview on JJ Reddick's "The Old Man & the Three" podcast, former general manager Bob Myers revealed that despite strong efforts from Golden State, the franchise never was able to pinpoint precisely where the leak came from.

"No," Myers told Reddick after being asked if he ever found out who was behind the infamous leak. "I think the best I can answer that is, we couldn't pinpoint anybody. It wasn't like we found someone. We looked, we looked. We tried, a third party, we couldn't"

The video of Green's punch sent shockwaves around the NBA world, creating tension around a team that had just won the 2022 NBA Finals the season prior.

Green was fined but not suspended for his role in the incident, with coach Steve Kerr detailing why he and Myers felt that was the best course of action.

"So [general manager Bob Myers] and I know our players extremely well and we feel like this is the best way, after assessing everything, for us to move forward," Kerr explained after the incident.

"It's never easy. No matter what decision you make in a situation like this, it's not going to be perfect. This is the biggest crisis that we've ever had since I've been coaching. It's really serious stuff. We're not perfect. Our team isn't perfect."

Poole spent the remainder of the season with Golden State before being traded to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Chris Paul in July 2023.

With the incident getting enough attention in its own right, it's shrouded in even greater mystery with the source behind the leak likely never being revealed.

