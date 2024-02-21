LeBron out for Warriors-Lakers game; GP2 questionable with illness

The Warriors won't have to worry about Lakers superstar LeBron James when Los Angeles visits Chase Center on Thursday night.

The four-time NBA MVP has been ruled out of the Western Conference clash with an ankle injury -- something he hinted might happen after he was limited in the All-Star Game on Sunday in Indianapolis.

"It possibly could," James answered when asked if further treatment he was seeking for his ankle over the All-Star break would prevent him from playing in the Bay on Thursday. "Depends on the recovery process, so possibly, but we'll see."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

In James' last game against the Warriors, he finished with a 36-point, 20-rebound, 12-assist triple-double in the Lakers' 145-144 double-overtime victory at Chase Center -- an impact Golden State certainly won't miss as it looks to continue its recent hot stretch.

Additionally, Gary Payton II is questionable for the matchup with a general illness, while Chris Paul won't yet return from a left hand injury. Lakers forward Anthony Davis (Achilles/hip) is probable for the game.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast