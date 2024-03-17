LeBron confused by late overturned 3-pointer vs. Warriors

LeBron James was not happy with the officiating in the final minutes of the Warriors' 128-121 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena.

With Golden State leading 124-117 with 2:12 remaining in the fourth quarter, James, guarded by Steph Curry, made an off-balance 3-pointer in the corner to bring Los Angeles within four points.

However, after review, officials determined James just barely stepped out of bounds and wiped off the clutch basket.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The image on the left is from a game-tying 3-pointer James made in the final seconds of the Lakers' loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier this season where his basket was downgraded to a regular field goal, resulting in a one-point loss. The image on the right is from Saturday's loss to the Warriors. Was his foot on the line? You be the judge:

LeBron’s foot was beyond the line.



LeBron’s foot didn’t step the line.



Both plays got reviewed and the refs still got the wrong call.



You guys clearly hate the Lakers and are the worst ever, @NBAOfficial. pic.twitter.com/8zBsIF57VZ — Ryan Rueda (@iDude14) March 17, 2024

there is a shadow, how can there be a shadow if his foot is on the line. pic.twitter.com/TU9V3PxzLy — . (@LakerFan1234000) March 17, 2024

In speaking to reporters after the game, James was asked about the call and was adamant he did not step on the line.

"Oh yeah, it was good momentum, obviously," James said. "I've never seen that be called before like that in that particular time. That was kind of weird, but it took some momentum away from us.

"I didn't believe I stepped on the line, obviously. I knew how much space I had over there and when I shoot I shoot on my tippy toes so it's kind of hard for me to have a heel down ... it is what it is."

The controversial call was not the only momentum-killing stoppage. A bizarre shot-clock malfunction with 1:42 remaining in the game created lengthy delays before Golden State eventually pulled away with the victory.

The Warriors jumped ahead of the Lakers for the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference standings with their nail-biting win on Saturday, and with both teams battling for playoff seeding, every win matters and this one certainly had its fair share of controversy.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast