Klay unsure if he wants to play until 40, sees light at end of tunnel 

Klay Thompson sees the light at the end of the tunnel, as in his illustrious NBA career coming to a close sooner rather than later.

Speaking to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, the Warriors guard, weeks after assuming a Sixth Man role with the Warriors, shared he projects to wrap up his playing days before his 40th trip around the sun as he awaits a potential contract extension with Golden State..

“Whatever happens though, I’ve got a few more years to play this game, so I’m gonna enjoy every second,” Thompson told Amick. “I realize that I see light at the end of the tunnel, [and] I’m not sure if I want to play until I’m 40, man. That sounds really exhausting.”

And, yes, as much as Thompson is willing to retire with Golden State, the four-time NBA champion will not close the door on other teams that may come knocking – starting this summer — before he hangs his sneakers.

“Not really,” Thompson told Amick when asked if his new role might influence his career trajectory. “I mean, you’ve still got to examine all of your options, but I would love to be a Warrior for life.”

From productivity concerns to role reductions to contract speculations, the 34-year-old has been the topic of many major conversations within the Warriors organization.

But despite all the factors playing against him, Thompson has managed to reverse course on a rocky start to his season, delivering offensively in Golden State’s second-half push for a playoff spot.

Over the Warriors’ last 10 games before Tuesday — of which Golden State has won eight – Thompson averaged 15.3 points from the floor while adding 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists, giving the impression that a supporting role isn’t enough to deter the guard.

And in Tuesday's win over the Washington Wizards, Thompson kept his hot streak going after scoring 25 points off the bench.

Thompson might be closer to the end of his playing days than to draft day, but he still has some tunnel left to walk.

