Klay Thompson gives funny QB self-evaluation on ‘ManningCast'

Before Klay Thompson shined on an NBA court, the Warriors star turned heads on the gridiron while playing high school football in Southern California.

Nearly 15 years later, Thompson found himself connected to the football field once again. Well, kind of. The 33-year-old guard joined Peyton and Eli Manning on ESPN's "ManningCast" during their broadcast of the NFL's Week 7 "Monday Night Football" matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings.

Klay's brother Trayce shared an impressive scouting report on his big brother's high school football career, stating he believed Klay could pursue pro football instead of basketball. Klay's self-evaluation? Not so promising.

“I’m really happy you brought that up, Peyton. I was a two-way player," Thompson shared. "I played free safety and quarterback. You know, I was on the field at all times. I threw the most interceptions but I also caught the most interceptions. I was real rangy. I was elusive out of the pocket. I could read my progressions well. But once I got hit, blindsided, I turned into a basketball player real quick.

"I still throw the pigskin around once in a while in the facility. Run routes with my guys. I mean, it’s just a level of toughness that it takes to get through. I think I’m a tough player until we played these D1 athletes.”

Thompson on his Instagram page shared a throwback photo of himself with the hashtag #KlaytonManning, his apparent nickname during his signal-caller days.

And yes, the moniker stuck over the years.

“It did stick because I was really known for breaking the play off and not listening to my offensive coordinator," Thompson said. "I called my own audibles. Usually, I’d audible into a fade most of the time. I wasn’t really into throwing that little slant that Peyton loved to throw. I was always trying to go deep.

"I mean, what’s the old adage of baseball? Chicks dig the long ball. So, I was really just shooting for the stars back in my freshman year. Man, it was fun.”

In the end, it seems like Thompson, a four-time NBA champion and five-time All-Star, chose the right path.

